All Ontario long-term care homes now partially air conditioned

Common areas in all Ontario long-term care homes now have air conditioning, although many resident rooms still do not.

Regulations that took effect this spring require air conditioning in common areas on days when temperatures hit 26 degrees Celsius or warmer.

Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton says all 626 homes in the province are now in compliance and have air conditioning in “designated cooling areas.”

She says nearly 13 per cent of homes did not have air conditioning at all last year.

Fullerton says the change is important for residents’ comfort and safety.

The province says 60 per cent of homes have air conditioning in residents’ rooms and 23 per cent are making upgrades to become fully air conditioned.