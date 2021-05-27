SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

All Ontario long-term care homes now partially air conditioned

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 11:08 am
Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's minister of long-term care, speaks during a media availability at the Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Common areas in all Ontario long-term care homes now have air conditioning, although many resident rooms still do not.

Regulations that took effect this spring require air conditioning in common areas on days when temperatures hit 26 degrees Celsius or warmer.

Read more: Doug Ford ensures air conditioning in long-term care homes

Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton says all 626 homes in the province are now in compliance and have air conditioning in “designated cooling areas.”

She says nearly 13 per cent of homes did not have air conditioning at all last year.

READ MORE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasts long-term care homes without air conditioning

Fullerton says the change is important for residents’ comfort and safety.

The province says 60 per cent of homes have air conditioning in residents’ rooms and 23 per cent are making upgrades to become fully air conditioned.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
