Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

B.C. reports at least 160 overdose deaths in May

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 3:14 pm
May marked the 15th straight month with more than 100 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C. View image in full screen
May marked the 15th straight month with more than 100 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Lennihan, File

At least 160 British Columbians died from an overdose during the month of May, the second-highest monthly total ever recorded.

May marked the 15th straight month with more than 100 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C.

Click to play video: 'Five men found overdosing on Vancouver beach' Five men found overdosing on Vancouver beach
Five men found overdosing on Vancouver beach

The total number of suspected illicit drug deaths in B.C. this year now stands at 851, a near 21 per cent increase from the same time frame last year.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 5 men overdose on bench at Vancouver’s English Bay Beach

Testing has shown the drug supply is becoming increasingly toxic.

According to the province, 27 per cent of samples tested in April and 25 per cent of samples tested in May contained high concentrations of fentanyl. Sixty per cent of returned tests were positive for benzodiazepines.

Carfentanil has been detected in 75 deaths this year after being identified in 65 investigations in all of 2020.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagBC tagCarfentanil tagBC overdose crisis tagBC Opioid Crisis tagBenzodiazepines tagBC overdose numbers tagBC overdose latest numbers tagBC overdose stats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers