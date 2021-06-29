B.C. reports at least 160 overdose deaths in May

Send this page to someone via email

At least 160 British Columbians died from an overdose during the month of May, the second-highest monthly total ever recorded.

May marked the 15th straight month with more than 100 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C.

0:33 Five men found overdosing on Vancouver beach Five men found overdosing on Vancouver beach

The total number of suspected illicit drug deaths in B.C. this year now stands at 851, a near 21 per cent increase from the same time frame last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing has shown the drug supply is becoming increasingly toxic.

According to the province, 27 per cent of samples tested in April and 25 per cent of samples tested in May contained high concentrations of fentanyl. Sixty per cent of returned tests were positive for benzodiazepines.

Carfentanil has been detected in 75 deaths this year after being identified in 65 investigations in all of 2020.