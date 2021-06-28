Menu

Canada

Man dead after window being lifted by crane at York University construction site falls, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:00 pm
The intersection of The Pond Road and James Gillies Street as seen in October. View image in full screen
The intersection of The Pond Road and James Gillies Street as seen in October. File / Google Streetview

A man has died after a window being lifted by a crane at a York University construction site fell, Toronto police say.

According to updates posted on the service, officers, paramedics and Toronto Fire Services were called to the site at the corner of James Gillies Street and The Pond Road, located at the southeast corner of the Keele campus, just after 11:10 a.m. on Monday.

Officers said the man died at the scene.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
