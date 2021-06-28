Man dead after window being lifted by crane at York University construction site falls, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after a window being lifted by a crane at a York University construction site fell, Toronto police say.

According to updates posted on the service, officers, paramedics and Toronto Fire Services were called to the site at the corner of James Gillies Street and The Pond Road, located at the southeast corner of the Keele campus, just after 11:10 a.m. on Monday.

Officers said the man died at the scene.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT: UPDATE

The Pond Rd + James Gillies St

– emergency services are on scene

– the man has succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced deceased on scene

– the Ministry of Labour will be investigating#GO1210094

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2021

