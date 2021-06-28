Menu

Environment Canada issues heat warning for most of eastern Ontario

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 11:59 am
People sit on stand up paddle boards in Lake Ontario during dusk in Kingston, Ontario on July 7, 2020. View image in full screen
People sit on stand up paddle boards in Lake Ontario during dusk in Kingston, Ontario on July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of eastern Ontario, including the Ottawa, Cornwall, Brockville, Kingston, and Belleville regions.

The weather agency says temperatures may rise to close to 31 C Monday afternoon with a humidex of 40.

Read more: Heat wave: As B.C. bakes, what role does climate change play?

Overnight lows are expected to reach only around 20 C, which will provide little relief from the heat, Environment Canada says.

Similar levels of heat and humidity are expected Tuesday.

The weather authority says heat warnings are issued when high temperature or humidity have the potential to pose a risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Heat illnesses can produce the following symptoms: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greatest risk when heat waves hit, the weather agency says.

Hot and humid air can also affect air quality.

Click to play video: 'Record high temperatures in B.C. trigger warnings and concern' Record high temperatures in B.C. trigger warnings and concern
Record high temperatures in B.C. trigger warnings and concern
