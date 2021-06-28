Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing to begin for Ontario truck driver who killed woman in Edmonton hotel room

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2021 10:41 am
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011. View image in full screen
The Yellowhead Inn in north Edmonton. June 10, 2011. Global News

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and disturbing content.

A sentencing hearing is to begin Monday for an Ontario truck driver convicted of killing a woman who bled to death in an Edmonton hotel room.

In February, a jury found Bradley Barton guilty of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman.

Read more: Trucker Bradley Barton found guilty of manslaughter in death of woman in Edmonton hotel

The trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.

Trending Stories

Family and friends of Gladue are to read victim impact statements during the hearing.

Click to play video: 'Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death' Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death
Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death – Feb 19, 2021

It was the second trial for Barton: a jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
