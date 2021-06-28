Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Belleville Police were at the scene of a two-vehicle collision that sent one woman to hospital on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the call at Bridge Street East and Haig Road in the city’s east end at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Belleville police looking for more information on collision that killed pedestrian

According to police, Belleville Fire and Rescue extricated one woman from a vehicle. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Bridge Street East and Haig Road were closed Monday morning, with police asking residents to avoid the area.

Advertisement