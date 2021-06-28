Menu

Canada

Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Belleville

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 9:14 am
One woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a vehicle collision in Belleville's East end Monday morning. View image in full screen
One woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a vehicle collision in Belleville's East end Monday morning. Belleville police / Twitter

Belleville Police were at the scene of a two-vehicle collision that sent one woman to hospital on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the call at Bridge Street East and Haig Road in the city’s east end at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday.

According to police, Belleville Fire and Rescue extricated one woman from a vehicle. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Bridge Street East and Haig Road were closed Monday morning, with police asking residents to avoid the area.

