Ontario reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, lowest count since mid-September

Ontario is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest increase in daily cases since Sept. 13. The provincial case total now stands at 544,414.

Monday’s case count is lower than the previous day. On Sunday, there were 287 new cases with 346 on Saturday.

According to Monday’s report, 37 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 26 in Waterloo Region, 25 in Grey Bruce and 15 in Peel Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,129 as three more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, more than 14.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 180,369 vaccines (19,220 for a first shot and 161,149 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 4.3 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 35.4 per cent of the adult population. First dose adult coverage stands at 77.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, 532,779 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 326 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 2,506 — down from the previous day when it was at 2,625, and is down from June 21 when it was at 3,454. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 278, which is down from yesterday at 287, and is down from last week at 334. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 1,200.

The government said 13,071 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 4,259 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,893,718 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday hit 1.8 per cent, a slight increase from Sunday’s when it was 1.5 per cent. Last week, test positivity was 2.5 per cent.

Ontario reported 218 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 15 from the previous day) with 287 patients in intensive care units (down by two) and 191 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged). Hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

More to come.

