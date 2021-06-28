SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

All Ontario adults eligible for faster 2nd shot of COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2021 6:16 am
Click to play video: 'Vaccinated Ontario senior credits shot with saving her life after contracting COVID-19' Vaccinated Ontario senior credits shot with saving her life after contracting COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Vaccinated Ontario senior credits shot with saving her life after contracting COVID-19. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – All Ontario adults are eligible for an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of today.

The province says everyone 18 and over who had a first dose of an mRNA vaccine can book an appointment to receive their second shot ahead of schedule.

The government says this expands eligibility for an earlier second dose to 1.5 million more people.

Read more: All Ontario residents 18 and older can book 2nd COVID-19 shots June 28

Recipients of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccine can receive their second dose of either shot as soon as 28 days after their first jab.

Those who got the Oxford-AstraZeneca product as a first dose must wait at least eight weeks before getting a second shot, either of the same vaccine or of one of the mRNA vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

The expansion of accelerated second doses comes just days before Ontario is due to enter Stage 2 of its reopening, which will allow indoor gatherings of up to five people and see hair salons resume operation for the first time in months.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
