Health

COVID-19: ‘Toronto Vaccine Day’ clinic on track to set world record, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Experts weigh in on new federal guidelines for vaccinated people' COVID-19: Experts weigh in on new federal guidelines for vaccinated people
WATCH ABOVE: As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, the population is at different stages of protection. New guidelines from the federal government look to help people make choices about what they can and cannot do safely. Katherine Ward reports.

A massive COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena is on track to set a world record Sunday, officials say.

“Toronto Vaccine Day” has seen 25,000 people book appointments to receive their shot at the arena and as a result, is on track to set a new worldwide single-day clinic record, City officials said in a news release Saturday.

The “Our Winning Shot” clinic got underway at 7 a.m. and is fully booked, though officials said there may be cancellations and urged people looking to receive a vaccine dose to regularly check the provincial booking system for possible openings.

Read more: Ontario reports 287 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; 202K more vaccines administered

The event set to more than double the current Canadian record for most people vaccinated at a one-day clinic, which is 10,470.

Toronto Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy said on Twitter that the world record for doses delivered at a clinic is 17,003 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

“We’re going to crush it,” he said.

For every 1,000 people who are vaccinated at Scotiabank Arena Sunday, a pair of Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs tickets will be given out.

To mark Toronto Vaccine Day, the Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will be lit in pink.

