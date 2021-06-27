COVID-19: ‘Toronto Vaccine Day’ clinic on track to set world record, officials say

A massive COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena is on track to set a world record Sunday, officials say.
“Toronto Vaccine Day” has seen 25,000 people book appointments to receive their shot at the arena and as a result, is on track to set a new worldwide single-day clinic record, City officials said in a news release Saturday.
The “Our Winning Shot” clinic got underway at 7 a.m. and is fully booked, though officials said there may be cancellations and urged people looking to receive a vaccine dose to regularly check the provincial booking system for possible openings.
The event set to more than double the current Canadian record for most people vaccinated at a one-day clinic, which is 10,470.
Toronto Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy said on Twitter that the world record for doses delivered at a clinic is 17,003 at the Texas Motor Speedway.
“We’re going to crush it,” he said.
For every 1,000 people who are vaccinated at Scotiabank Arena Sunday, a pair of Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs tickets will be given out.
To mark Toronto Vaccine Day, the Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will be lit in pink.
Comments