One person dead after single-vehicle, early-morning crash in Cape Breton

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash early today in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police say a 2012 Toyota Corolla left the road and struck a steel container on Purves Street in North Sydney.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased won’t be released until family members have been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2021.

