2 people die in separate N.S. crashes, including 11-year-old girl

Two people have been killed in separate crashes in Nova Scotia.

A two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Robie and Stairs streets in Halifax during the lunch hour on Wednesday claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman. Halifax Regional Police say the woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Police note the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released when available.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl was also killed in a crash in Port Hood, on Cape Breton.

RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 on Monday evening. According to RCMP, a vehicle was turning left into a parking lot when it was struck by a pickup truck travelling north on the highway.

The 23-year-old man driving the car and the two occupants of the truck — a 36-year-old man and a five-year-old child — were uninjured.

However, the girl in the car sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by LifeFlight to hospital, where she later died.