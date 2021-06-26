Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Crews battle structure fire in buildings under construction in Langley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 5:40 pm
Crews battle a structure fire in Langley Township on Saturday. View image in full screen
Crews battle a structure fire in Langley Township on Saturday. Shane MacKichan

Fire crews were called to a large structure fire in Langley Township on Saturday afternoon.

Flames broke out in a building under construction near 80th Avenue and 204th Street, sending a column of black smoke into the air visible from kilometres away.

Story continues below advertisement

Langley RCMP said 80th Avenue was closed in both directions between 200th and 204th streets “for the forseeable future” as crews responded.

Trending Stories

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

More to come…

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagLangley tagTownhouse Fire tagLangley Fire tagLangley Township tagConstruction Fire tag2-alarm fire taglangley structure fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers