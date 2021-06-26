Crews battle structure fire in buildings under construction in Langley

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews were called to a large structure fire in Langley Township on Saturday afternoon.

Flames broke out in a building under construction near 80th Avenue and 204th Street, sending a column of black smoke into the air visible from kilometres away.

Once more… another fire in #langley. #langleyfire pic.twitter.com/fGOi9O0K1y — d a d a r i o o (@okayGoogle12) June 26, 2021

Langley RCMP said 80th Avenue was closed in both directions between 200th and 204th streets “for the forseeable future” as crews responded.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

More to come…