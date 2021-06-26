Menu

Health

Manitoba Nurses Union agrees not to strike as negotiations with province continue

By Dan Vadeboncoeur Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 4:32 pm
Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health Manitoba, speaks during a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature. Siragusa says significant progress has been made in collective bargaining between the MNU and the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health Manitoba, speaks during a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature. Siragusa says significant progress has been made in collective bargaining between the MNU and the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The provincial government and Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) have agreed to new negotiation guidelines as they work towards their first contract in four years.

Read more: Manitoba nurses vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike, union says

In a news release sent out Saturday, Manitoba Shared Health said the two sides have “established a mutual renewed commitment to ongoing direct collective bargaining.” This means the union has agreed not to take strike action, while health care employers will allow for further bargaining support with the help of an expert mediator and customized arbitration.

Negotiators have made significant progress at the bargaining table, where more than 60 per cent of proposals have already been agreed upon. The remaining issues include finding ways to improve patient care and allowing nurses to have a better work/life balance.

“We all want our nursing colleagues to have the comfort and security of a new, fair and long-term collective agreement,” said Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer and provincial lead for health system integration and quality. “While we are prepared for every contingency, in order to ensure no disruption to patient care, this collaborative and creative approach will be welcomed by all Manitobans, including the health care workers who continue to meet the challenges of COVID-19.”

The customized arbitration process will have specialized rules that are not part of conventional arbitration, according to Siragusa. Manitoba’s nurses have been without a contract since March of 2017.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
