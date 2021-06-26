Manitoba Nurses Union agrees not to strike as negotiations with province continue

The provincial government and Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) have agreed to new negotiation guidelines as they work towards their first contract in four years.

In a news release sent out Saturday, Manitoba Shared Health said the two sides have “established a mutual renewed commitment to ongoing direct collective bargaining.” This means the union has agreed not to take strike action, while health care employers will allow for further bargaining support with the help of an expert mediator and customized arbitration.

Negotiators have made significant progress at the bargaining table, where more than 60 per cent of proposals have already been agreed upon. The remaining issues include finding ways to improve patient care and allowing nurses to have a better work/life balance.

“We all want our nursing colleagues to have the comfort and security of a new, fair and long-term collective agreement,” said Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer and provincial lead for health system integration and quality. “While we are prepared for every contingency, in order to ensure no disruption to patient care, this collaborative and creative approach will be welcomed by all Manitobans, including the health care workers who continue to meet the challenges of COVID-19.”

The customized arbitration process will have specialized rules that are not part of conventional arbitration, according to Siragusa. Manitoba’s nurses have been without a contract since March of 2017.