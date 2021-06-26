Menu

Daily heat records tumble in B.C., with worst of ‘dangerous’ heat wave yet to come

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 3:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C.' Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C.
People are scrambling to find relief where they can. Kylie Stanton has more on the soaring temperatures, which won't break for days.

Amid a sweltering heat wave, British Columbia set at least 17 daily heat records on Friday, with meteorologists warning the worst is yet to come.

The mercury hit 39 C in Pemberton, shattering a record of 36.9 for June 25 set in 1992.

Read more: Heat wave: As B.C. bakes, what role does climate change play?

Highs of 38.3 C in Lytton, 35.7 C in Hope, 35.6 in Trail and 34.1 in Victoria also set new records for the date.

More daily and possibly monthly records are expected to fall Saturday, Sunday and Monday across the province, with the latter two days forecast to be the hottest.

Click to play video: 'Advice on how to beat the heat' Advice on how to beat the heat
Advice on how to beat the heat

 

The hottest temperature ever recorded in B.C. was 44.4 C in Lytton in 1941, and in Canada was 45 C in Yellow Grass and Midale, Sask., in July 1937, and meteorologists have not ruled out the possibility of them falling.

Daily heat records tumble in B.C., with worst of ‘dangerous’ heat wave yet to come - image

Heat warnings remained in effect for the vast majority of British Columbia on Saturday, as Environment Canada warned of a “dangerous and long-duration heat wave.”

The extreme weather is the result of an unusually strong ridge of high pressure over the province that has created a “heat dome,” trapping warmer air.

Read more: Heat wave: Cooling centres slated for Metro Vancouver amid extreme heat alert

Health officials in B.C.’s Lower Mainland have issued an “extreme heat alert” and are opening cooling centres. No one will be turned away from the centres, even if they exceed COVID-19 capacity rules.

Click to play video: 'Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses' Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses
Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses

Fraser Health cancelled scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations at the Abbotsford Ag-Rec centre due to the heat, and said it would rebook appointments for people affected.

Environment Canada has forecast a high of 30 C for Vancouver on Saturday, of 38 C in Abbotsford, of 41 in Lytton, 40 in Kamloops and 38 in Kelowna.

Read more: B.C. heat wave raises concerns for seniors, people experiencing homelessness

People are being warned to drink plenty of water, stay indoors or in a cool place, and to check on older friends, family and neighbours.

They’re also reminded to never leave a person or animal inside a parked vehicle.

Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

