B.C. heatwave raises concerns for seniors, people experiencing homelessness

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Challenges facing the homeless in extreme heat' Challenges facing the homeless in extreme heat
WATCH: Nadia Tchoumi with the Union Gospel Mission discusses some of the challenges facing those experiencing homelessness during times of extreme heat.

With record-breaking temperatures in the forecast, there are concerns about how a heatwave can impact vulnerable British Columbians.

Nadia Tchoumi with Union Gospel Mission says people experiencing homelessness are at risk during heat spells.

“There is the risk of dehydration with that prolonged exposure to the heat and to the sun,” Tchoumi said. “We’re also talking about a risk of heat exhaustion, even heat stroke.”

Click to play video: 'Stay hydrated: Tips on how to avoid heat related emergencies' Stay hydrated: Tips on how to avoid heat related emergencies
Stay hydrated: Tips on how to avoid heat related emergencies – Aug 2, 2019

Tchoumi notes that the COVID-19 pandemic can make it challenging for people to find a place where they can go inside and cool off.

Read more: ‘Dangerous long-duration heatwave’ in B.C. has experts urging caution

The mission’s drop-in facility is open for part of the afternoon to provide respite from the heat while an outreach team is distributing hats and sunscreen.

It is also teaming up with other organizations to operate two cooling tents in Abbotsford.

The mission is accepting donations of items such as hats, sunscreen, shorts, T-shirts and other light clothing at its thrift store on East Hastings Street.

The BC Care Providers Association, meanwhile, is asking the community to look out for seniors in their community who are at higher risk of heat-related illness.

The City of Vancouver has a list of cool centres that will be open as well as information on ways residents and visitors can access drinking water around the city.

— With files from Amy Judd

Click to play video: 'Health officials warn about risks of coming ‘heat dome’' Health officials warn about risks of coming ‘heat dome’
Health officials warn about risks of coming ‘heat dome’
