Durham police allege 59 vehicles worth $750K towed, stored unlawfully in Brampton

Two Brampton men and two companies are facing a variety of charges after Durham Regional Police investigators allege 59 vehicles were towed and stored unlawfully in a Brampton tow yard.

In a statement released on Friday, officers said a search warrant was executed at the business near the intersection of Rutherford Road South and Selby Road, south of Clarence Street, a week earlier.

The statement said 59 vehicles, collectively worth around $750,000, were recovered by officers after being towed to the location and stored “unlawfully.” Some vehicles were also sold unlawfully, police said.

However, all of the vehicles have since been returned to each owner.

Investigators said 33-year-old Karunakaran (Jay) Nadarajah and 56-year-old Marco (Mark) Terenzi were each charged with 13 offences under the Consumer Protection Act. Also, two businesses — Peel Preferred Collision Centre and Jay Express Auto Inc. — were charged under the same act.

Officers noted the investigation is still ongoing, but encouraged people to consult provincial guidelines to ensure the operator is following legislative requirements.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the alleged actions was asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2112 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.