durham region January 9 2020 9:12pm 01:06 Durham Regional Police investigate several tow truck companies in the GTA Police have seized more than 30 vehicles and laid 250 charges after a lengthy investigation into tow truck companies in the region. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6391903/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6391903/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?