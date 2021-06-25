COVID-19: Alberta boy recovering from rare inflammatory condition

Send this page to someone via email

An Airdrie boy is recovering at home after being rushed to the intensive care unit last week due to a rare inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19.

“It was just terrifying,” Hunter’s mom Tanyss McConnell said. “We were told he was incredibly sick.”

Seven-year-old Hunter and his family all tested positive for COVID-19 near the beginning of May. It wasn’t until last week that Hunter began showing serious symptoms.

“Hunter began not feeling well, he developed a high fever and he had a temperature of 104 (degrees) and his fever wasn’t going down with Advil and Tylenol,” Tanyss said.

“We were told he had an ear infection and started him on antibiotics.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We were told he had an ear infection and started him on antibiotics."

Story continues below advertisement

Hunter’s parents said the fever persisted and when they returned to the hospital they were told it wasn’t an ear infection but a virus.

“They told us to stay at home for 48 to 72 hours and wait it out,” Tanyss said. “The next afternoon he still had a high fever, he was complaining of neck pain and stomach pain and he was immediately rushed back.”

Hunter was admitted to the ICU and eventually diagnosed with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

“At that point, I was like: ‘This is bad. This is worse than we could have ever imagined.'” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "At that point, I was like: 'This is bad. This is worse than we could have ever imagined.'"

The inflammatory syndrome, which can affect multiple body systems, can cause a persistent fever lasting at least three days, a rash, conjunctivitis (also known as pink eye), really red lips as well as swelling of the hands or feet.

Children may also experience abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea. One side effect is inflammation of the heart.

2:13 Alberta logs 23 cases of pediatric inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19 infection Alberta logs 23 cases of pediatric inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19 infection – May 28, 2021

The province said since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 37 cases in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alberta continues to monitor for cases of MIS-C,” said Tom McMillan, the assistant director of communications for Alberta Health. “There have been no deaths and almost all have now recovered. All were under the age of 18.”

Hunter’s parents said they wish they’d known more about the possible side effects of COVID-19 in young children before they had to see it first hand.

“There needs to be a little bit of follow up,” Hunter’s dad Adam McConnell said. “If your child tests positive, (the doctors are) following them.

“People are not aware what could potentially be down the road,” Tanyss said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "People are not aware what could potentially be down the road," Tanyss said.

Hunter is now out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

His family now anxiously awaits July 1 when the province plans to lift all remaining health restrictions in Alberta.

“People that are out visiting, having parties and going about their daily lives — this is serious,” Tanyss said.

Advertisement