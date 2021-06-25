SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta administers more than 4M doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 25, 2021 5:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta to receive fewer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines but Moderna still in good supply' Alberta to receive fewer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines but Moderna still in good supply
Alberta says it’s preparing for nearly 270,000 fewer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines than planned in the coming weeks. But officials say there will be more Moderna available for both first and second doses. Jenna Freeman has more on the mixed reaction to mixing vaccine doses.

More than four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta, the provincial government announced Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday, the province said 4,022,084 doses had been administered.

“This tremendous achievement is made possible thanks to millions of people working together to ensure that COVID-19 no longer controls the lives of Albertans,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

“Thank you to every single Albertan who has made the right decision and got their vaccine shot.”

Read more: Edmonton’s mandatory mask bylaw will end when Alberta enters Stage 3 on July 1

Also as of Thursday, 71.3 per cent of eligible Albertans had received at least one dose of vaccine and 34.3 per cent are fully immunized with two doses.

“Less than one year ago, these vaccines seemed so far away,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said. “Now, the vast majority of eligible Albertans are well on their way to being fully vaccinated. Four million doses is an amazing accomplishment and we won’t stop here.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccination coverage inconsistent across Alberta' COVID-19 vaccination coverage inconsistent across Alberta
COVID-19 vaccination coverage inconsistent across Alberta

All Albertans 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made through Alberta Health Services or participating pharmacies.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health urged Albertans who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet to do so as soon as possible.

“Every dose administered provides more protection for you and the people around you,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

“Vaccines are our best defence against COVID-19, and we need as many people as possible to get fully immunized as soon as possible.

“Get vaccinated and continue to protect each other by making safe choices to protect your health.”

Click to play video: '‘This is open for good’: Jason Kenney says province will continue to monitor localized outbreaks' ‘This is open for good’: Jason Kenney says province will continue to monitor localized outbreaks
‘This is open for good’: Jason Kenney says province will continue to monitor localized outbreaks – Jun 18, 2021

In order to lift the majority of COVID-19 restrictions in the province, 70 per cent of eligible Albertans had to have at least one dose. The province reached that threshold on June 17, with 70.3 per cent of eligible Albertans receiving their first dose.

In a tweet Friday, Hinshaw said Friday’s COVID-19 numbers would be delayed due to a technical error. Once they are available, those details will be added to this story.

