COVID-19: 1 new case for Peterborough area as active cases hold at 15

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday evening following two consecutive case-free days.

In its update at 5:05 p.m., the health unit reported 15 active COVID-19 cases for the second-straight day. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 1,578 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,542 are now deemed resolved. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.7 per cent of all cases.

There are now 751 reported variant cases, an additional four since Thursday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Other COVID-19 data for Friday:

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit on Wednesday released its weekly vaccination data, noting 77 per cent of adults and 60 per cent of youth ages 12 to 17 have received their first vaccine dose.

The health unit is hosting the following vaccination clinics on Saturday

Apsley at the North Kawartha Community Centre

A walk-in, pop-up clinic for youth ages 12-17 and their families will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough. First doses will be administered — youth will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccine to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement