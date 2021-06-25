Menu

Canada

Morris, Man. RCMP looking for missing elderly couple

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 4:34 pm
Brian Watt and his wife Evelyn were last seen yesterday driving out to the country-side.
Morris RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly couple that did not return home after a drive out to the countryside.

Police say that 88-year-old Brian Watt and 83-year-old Evelyn Watt are believed to have left yesterday afternoon in their beige-colored 2013 GMC Terrain with Manitoba plate BFS 599.

Read more: Police ask for public’s help in finding missing Winnipeg man

Police and family are concerned for the well-being of the couple as they both require medication.

If anyone has seen this couple or their vehicle, you’re asked to call the Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online

