Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Police ask for public’s help in finding missing Winnipeg man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 4:01 pm
Manpreet Grewal and her family put up missing person posters and searched the banks of the Red River Thursday, looking for signs of her brother-in-law Amninder Grewal. View image in full screen
Manpreet Grewal and her family put up missing person posters and searched the banks of the Red River Thursday, looking for signs of her brother-in-law Amninder Grewal. Marney Blunt / Global News

Community volunteers and police have stepped up efforts to find a missing Winnipeg man.

Over the weekend, members of the Winnipeg Search and Rescue Volunteer Association (WINSAR) scoured the Point Douglas area where 31-year-old Amninder Grewal was last seen.

The searchers combed through back lanes, parks and wooded areas, as well as the banks of the Red River and the river itself.

Amninder Grewal, 31, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday, April 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Amninder Grewal, 31, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday, April 15, 2021. Courtesy: Manpreet Grewal

Read more: Search for missing Winnipeg man expands, family offering 10k reward

Story continues below advertisement

Grewal, who was last seen in north Winnipeg on the evening of April 15, wasn’t located. Police are asking the public to help with the investigation by searching their own properties, suggesting that Grewal may have been in distress when he disappeared, and could have taken shelter in a garage or shed or under a deck or vehicle.

The missing man’s family is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Grewal’s return or location.

When Grewal was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a black toque and a black hoodie with the word “BENCH” across the chest in white letters.

He’s described as five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, short black hair, a black beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'Search continues for missing Winnipeg man one week later' Search continues for missing Winnipeg man one week later
Search continues for missing Winnipeg man one week later
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policemissing personMissing ManRed RiverMissing Persons UnitRewardAmninder GrewalWinnipeg Search and Rescue Volunteer Association

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers