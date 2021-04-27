Police ask for public’s help in finding missing Winnipeg man

Send this page to someone via email

Community volunteers and police have stepped up efforts to find a missing Winnipeg man.

Over the weekend, members of the Winnipeg Search and Rescue Volunteer Association (WINSAR) scoured the Point Douglas area where 31-year-old Amninder Grewal was last seen.

The searchers combed through back lanes, parks and wooded areas, as well as the banks of the Red River and the river itself.

Amninder Grewal, 31, hasn't been seen or heard from since Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Grewal, who was last seen in north Winnipeg on the evening of April 15, wasn’t located. Police are asking the public to help with the investigation by searching their own properties, suggesting that Grewal may have been in distress when he disappeared, and could have taken shelter in a garage or shed or under a deck or vehicle.

The missing man’s family is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Grewal’s return or location.

When Grewal was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a black toque and a black hoodie with the word “BENCH” across the chest in white letters.

He’s described as five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, short black hair, a black beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

