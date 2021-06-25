Menu

Features

The Drive with Ted Henley to launch on 770 CHQR on Monday

By Kirby Bourne 770 CHQR
Posted June 25, 2021 5:00 pm
The Drive with Ted Henley launches Monday afternoon on Global News Radio 770 CHQR. View image in full screen
The Drive with Ted Henley launches Monday afternoon on Global News Radio 770 CHQR. Global News

Global News Radio 770 CHQR listeners will hear a new voice on Monday afternoon as the station announced the launch of The Drive with Ted Henley on Friday.

With more than 23 years of experience, Henley has been an on-air personality in Calgary for decades.

“I started discovering the issues you care about on Calgary 7 News — which turned into Global News,” Henley said. “That’s also when I started meeting and learning from so many people like you.”

“After a couple decades, and many twists in my career, I can’t wait to continue the Calgary conversation on 770 CHQR.”

Throughout his career, Henley has received multiple RTDNA and Alberta Media Industries Association awards. He was also named as a Top 40 under 40 by Avenue Calgary and holds a White Hat from Calgary Tourism for his volunteer work within the community.

“A talented host with extensive experience and a love of Calgary, 770 CHQR is lucky to have Ted officially join the station in this permanent role,” John Vos, regional program director for Corus Radio Alberta said.

“With Ted at the helm, listeners can expect an informative and engaging program that gets to the heart of the issues that matter most to the city.”

The Drive with Ted Henley will launch Monday afternoon and will run weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Interim host Jock Wilson will return to his position as afternoon sports host and host of Sports Talk.

