Andrew Schultz joins Sue Deyell on The Morning News in Calgary

The Morning News on Global News Radio 770 CHQR in Calgary has a new co-host.

Andrew Schultz is joining Sue Deyell to take Calgarians through their morning routines, starting Oct. 7.

Schultz said he is happy to now call 770 CHQR his new home.

Schultz is familiar to Calgary audiences, most recently on Breakfast Television and before that on Global Calgary’s The Saturday Morning Show.

A father of four, Schultz earned his BSc in meteorology at Mississippi State University in 2009 and is the official game-day meteorologist for the Calgary Stampeders.

“I’m super excited that Andrew will be joining me on The Morning News,” Deyell said.

“Andrew and I worked together in the past and I consider him a smart, funny and talented broadcaster who will be a great addition to our 770 CHQR team.”

Schultz is filling the host seat vacated by 38-year broadcasting veteran Gord Gillies, who retired on Sept. 27.