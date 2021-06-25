Menu

Comments

Crime

Abbotsford high school killer to learn his fate Wednesday, July 7

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2021 3:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing for killer Gabriel Klein' Sentencing hearing for killer Gabriel Klein
The parents of Letisha Reimer made emotional victim impact statements during the first day of the sentencing hearing for Gabriel Klein, the man convicted of killing their daughter in an attack inside Abbotsford Senior Secondary school. Rumina Daya reports.

The man who killed a 13-year-old girl and injured her friend at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C., has been asked to read the victim impact statements related to his crime before he addresses the court.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes told defence lawyer Martin Peters that she would like Gabriel Klein to reflect on the statements given by family members during his sentencing hearing this week.

Read more: Family shares grief, pain at Abbotsford school killer’s sentencing hearing

Klein was convicted of the second-degree murder of Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of the other girl, whose name is under a publication ban.

Click to play video: 'Gabriel Klein found criminally responsible for murder of Abbotsford student' Gabriel Klein found criminally responsible for murder of Abbotsford student
Gabriel Klein found criminally responsible for murder of Abbotsford student – Apr 22, 2021

The murder conviction brings an automatic life sentence, but Holmes still must determine when Klein will be eligible for parole and says she’ll release her decision July 7.

Peters told the court Klein should be eligible after 12 years, while the Crown is calling for 18.

READ MORE: Gabriel Klein found criminally responsible in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Peters told the court it’s not completely accurate to label Klein a “high-risk to reoffend,” because he is willing to continue treatment to control his schizophrenia and his risk only rises if his mental health issues are not properly managed.

Family members of Reimer and her friend addressed the court on Wednesday, describing their concerns that Klein will not receive a fit sentence for the damage he has caused.

 

