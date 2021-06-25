City of Winnipeg offering Leisure Guide programming this summer

Send this page to someone via email

In the spirit of the new public health orders announced on Wednesday, the City of Winnipeg says it is now offering Summer 2021 Leisure Guide programming.

All activities will follow the public health guidelines with most activities taking place outdoors, the city said in a press release.

Activities include children’s day camps and active living classes as well as outdoor swimming lessons.

Registration for these activities with the exception of swimming lessons begins on Monday at 8 a.m.

The Summer 2021 Leisure Guide swimming brochure will be available online as of Wednesday, June 30, with registration beginning on Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are encouraged to register online or by calling 311 but those wishing to register in person can do so at 396 Main St. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Read more: City of Winnipeg summer bike program to begin Monday

All residents registering in person are reminded by the city to wear a mask and continue to social distance.

The city also stated that it will continue to work towards the gradual resumption of additional recreation services in due course, in response to the province’s 4-3-2-One Great Summer Path.

More information on leisure guide programming is available on the city’s website.