City of Winnipeg summer bike program to begin Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Formerly known as Open Streets, the city’s Enhanced Summer Bike Program is set to return to the streets of Winnipeg on Monday.

Thirteen new streets are being added and hours are expanding for both the new streets and the city’s four existing Sunday/holiday bike routes.

The new routes include:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell St to Gauvin St

Wellington Cres – Academy Rd to Guelph St

Wolseley Ave – Raglan Rd to Maryland St

Churchill Drive between Hay Street and Jubilee Avenue

Egerton Road between Bank Avenue and Morier Avenue

Kildonan Drive between Helmsdale Avenue and Irving Place

Kilkenny Drive between Burgess Avenue and Kings Drive / Kings Drive between Kilkenny Drive and Patricia Avenue

Alexander Avenue – Arlington Street to Princess Street

Ravelston Avenue – Wayoata to Brewster Street

Linwood Street – Portage Avenue to Silver Avenue

Harbison Avenue West – Henderson Highway to eastern terminus

Rose Lake Court surrounding Rose Lake Green

Youville Street – Eugenie Street to Haig Avenue (after the reconstruction of Des Meurons Street expected to be completed by Fall 2021)

The streets will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week.

Story continues below advertisement

Streets open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays only include:

Rover Avenue between Hallet Street and Stephens Street

Scotia Street – Armstrong Ave to Anderson Ave

Assiniboine Avenue – Parkside Drive to Ferry Road

Wellington Avenue – Maryland Street to Strathcona Street

The routes are all intended to be used by cyclists only and motor vehicle traffic will be limited to one block, with the exception of Lyndale Drive between Lawndale Avenue and Highfield Street. Residents of the bays are allowed to use the route to access their properties.

Pedestrians are also not permitted to be on the roadway when a reasonably passable sidewalk is present.

While implementation begins Monday, routes are not “open” to cyclists until proper signage and barricades are installed by city crews.