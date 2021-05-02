City of Winnipeg summer bike program to begin Monday

Formerly known as Open Streets, the city’s Enhanced Summer Bike Program is set to return to the streets of Winnipeg on Monday.
Thirteen new streets are being added and hours are expanding for both the new streets and the city’s four existing Sunday/holiday bike routes.
The new routes include:
- Lyndale Drive – Cromwell St to Gauvin St
- Wellington Cres – Academy Rd to Guelph St
- Wolseley Ave – Raglan Rd to Maryland St
- Churchill Drive between Hay Street and Jubilee Avenue
- Egerton Road between Bank Avenue and Morier Avenue
- Kildonan Drive between Helmsdale Avenue and Irving Place
- Kilkenny Drive between Burgess Avenue and Kings Drive / Kings Drive between Kilkenny Drive and Patricia Avenue
- Alexander Avenue – Arlington Street to Princess Street
- Ravelston Avenue – Wayoata to Brewster Street
- Linwood Street – Portage Avenue to Silver Avenue
- Harbison Avenue West – Henderson Highway to eastern terminus
- Rose Lake Court surrounding Rose Lake Green
- Youville Street – Eugenie Street to Haig Avenue (after the reconstruction of Des Meurons Street expected to be completed by Fall 2021)
The streets will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week.
Streets open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays only include:
- Rover Avenue between Hallet Street and Stephens Street
- Scotia Street – Armstrong Ave to Anderson Ave
- Assiniboine Avenue – Parkside Drive to Ferry Road
- Wellington Avenue – Maryland Street to Strathcona Street
The routes are all intended to be used by cyclists only and motor vehicle traffic will be limited to one block, with the exception of Lyndale Drive between Lawndale Avenue and Highfield Street. Residents of the bays are allowed to use the route to access their properties.
Pedestrians are also not permitted to be on the roadway when a reasonably passable sidewalk is present.
While implementation begins Monday, routes are not “open” to cyclists until proper signage and barricades are installed by city crews.
