Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario judge orders Hudson’s Bay Co. to pay outstanding rent to landlord

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2021 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Pandemic creates dispute over rent payments at Hudson’s Bay' Pandemic creates dispute over rent payments at Hudson’s Bay
WATCH ABOVE: Pandemic creates dispute over rent payments at Hudson’s Bay. Eric Sorensen reports – Nov 25, 2020

TORONTO — An Ontario Superior Court judge has ordered Hudson’s Bay Co. to pay rent it was withholding from some of its landlords because it claimed they were no longer operating first-class shopping centres.

Judge Cory Gilmore says in an order that the Toronto-based department store chain is not entitled to any abatement or reduction of rent for the location it operates at the Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, Ont.

However, the judge has granted HBC relief from forfeiture, which allows tenants to address their defaults and outlines a repayment schedule.

Read more: Quebec judge orders Hudson’s Bay to pay rent to landlords at multiple malls

Landlord Oxford Properties Retail Holdings attempted to evict the chain last year when it stopped paying rent at some of its properties.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

HBC withheld rent because it argued Oxford was in breach of lease agreements and its contractual duty of good faith because COVID-19 kept its malls shut for much of the year and allowed its standards to slip.

HBC claimed Hillcrest refused to make safety upgrades and had undergone a change in its character that deterred shoppers from lingering in stores and provided minimal food court seating.

Click to play video: 'Hudson’s Bay in Coquitlam shuttered by landlord over alleged unpaid rent' Hudson’s Bay in Coquitlam shuttered by landlord over alleged unpaid rent
Hudson’s Bay in Coquitlam shuttered by landlord over alleged unpaid rent – Nov 22, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagRent tagOntario courts tagOntario court tagHudson's Bay tagHBC tagThe Bay tagHudson's Bay Company tagOxford Properties tagrent dispute tagHudson's Bay Rent tagHudson's Bay pay rent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers