Ontario judge orders Hudson’s Bay Co. to pay outstanding rent to landlord

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — An Ontario Superior Court judge has ordered Hudson’s Bay Co. to pay rent it was withholding from some of its landlords because it claimed they were no longer operating first-class shopping centres.

Judge Cory Gilmore says in an order that the Toronto-based department store chain is not entitled to any abatement or reduction of rent for the location it operates at the Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, Ont.

However, the judge has granted HBC relief from forfeiture, which allows tenants to address their defaults and outlines a repayment schedule.

Landlord Oxford Properties Retail Holdings attempted to evict the chain last year when it stopped paying rent at some of its properties.

Story continues below advertisement

HBC withheld rent because it argued Oxford was in breach of lease agreements and its contractual duty of good faith because COVID-19 kept its malls shut for much of the year and allowed its standards to slip.

HBC claimed Hillcrest refused to make safety upgrades and had undergone a change in its character that deterred shoppers from lingering in stores and provided minimal food court seating.

2:12 Hudson’s Bay in Coquitlam shuttered by landlord over alleged unpaid rent Hudson’s Bay in Coquitlam shuttered by landlord over alleged unpaid rent – Nov 22, 2020