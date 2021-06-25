Menu

Canada

Le Chateau Inc. sells assets to Suzy’s Inc., after filing for creditor protection amid pandemic

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 2:28 pm
A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. View image in full screen
A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Canadian retailer Le Château Inc. says it has completed the sale of its intellectual property and assets to Suzy’s Inc.

The sale comes as Le Château looks to complete the wind up of its operations under court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Click to play video: 'Le Chateau the latest retail casualty amid COVID-19' Le Chateau the latest retail casualty amid COVID-19
Le Chateau the latest retail casualty amid COVID-19 – Oct 23, 2020

The deal was cleared by the Quebec Superior Court on June 22 and was completed Friday Le Château said.

The company said all of Le Château’s executives and directors resigned following the closing of the sale.

Read more: Le Château founder and wife leave company as it prepares to close

Suzy’s specializes in women’s clothing and footwear with more than 130 stores across Canada.

Le Château was one of many Canadian retailers that filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: Le Château begins manufacturing 500,000 hospital gowns

