Canada

Le Château founder and wife leave company as it prepares to close

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2020 10:50 am
A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016.
A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Ryan Remiorz//The Canadian Press

Le Château Inc. says its founder and his wife have left the insolvent company as it prepares to close its doors.

Herschel Segal and his wife, Jane Silverstone Segal, resigned as directors effective Wednesday.

Silverstone Segal had ceased to be board chairwoman and chief executive effective Oct. 26, shortly after it obtained creditor protection.

The Montreal-based company thanked them for their “contributions, efforts, service and dedication” over the years.

Le Château is liquidating as it prepares to close after about 60 years of operation.

Le Château is liquidating as it prepares to close after about 60 years of operation.

Segal started the company in the late 1950s and later co-founded DavidsTea, which is also in creditor protection but is restructuring under the leadership of daughter Sarah.

The clothing brand became a mall staple and a hit with young shoppers in the 1980s and ’90s before foreign retailers like H&M and Zara entered the Canadian market and caused trouble for Le Château and other Canadian clothing names.

Le Chateau the latest retail casualty amid COVID-19 – Oct 23, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
