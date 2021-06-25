OPP investigating separate alleged fraud cases in Dunnville

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Haldimand County are investigating two separate alleged frauds that duped a pair of Dunnville residents out of thousands of dollars.

Investigators have not revealed specifics of each case but said both involved residents giving out personal information to someone they didn’t know.

The first, reported on Wednesday, involves an individual who lost $160,000 in an alleged Bitcoin investment fraud after beginning correspondence with several people in March.

The other incident was reported Thursday and is tied to a resident who lost $16,000 after following instructions from an unknown person who identified themselves as a bank representative.

“OPP is reminding the public to be aware of the warning signs, never give out any personal information to someone you don’t know, and always verify all contact information and not just call a number or email that some unknown person provides you with,” Const. Mary Boddy said.

“The name on the caller display may be fraudulent. Give yourself some time to complete your own search.”

