OPP investigating fire damage to Port Dover home caused by fireworks

Police in Norfolk County are investigating a possible mischief case in which a suspect caused fire damage to a home after randomly setting off fireworks on a front lawn in Port Dover.

In a social media post, acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the incident likely happened late Monday night and ultimately set window blinds on fire at a St. Andrew Street residence, spreading to other parts of the home, including its siding.

Investigators say it’s not an isolated incident and has been an ongoing issue over the last three weeks with the latest occurrence the first reported to authorities.

“This is not a game, this is very serious,” Sanchuk said in a Periscope post.

OPP have been looking for surveillance video and asking anyone who observed suspicious behaviour near the Port Dover address to reach out.

“The good news is no serious injuries reported as a result of this incident,” Sanchuk said.

“I’m asking anyone that may have information to have the courage to contact us.”

Sanchuk says the suspect has been described as a tall man with a thin build, wearing a dark ball cap and backpack. He fled from the scene on a bicycle in an unknown direction.

