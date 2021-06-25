Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating fire damage to Port Dover home caused by fireworks

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 12:11 pm
OPP investigating fire damage to Port Dover home caused by fireworks - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Norfolk County are investigating a possible mischief case in which a suspect caused fire damage to a home after randomly setting off fireworks on a front lawn in Port Dover.

In a social media post, acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the incident likely happened late Monday night and ultimately set window blinds on fire at a St. Andrew Street residence, spreading to other parts of the home, including its siding.

Investigators say it’s not an isolated incident and has been an ongoing issue over the last three weeks with the latest occurrence the first reported to authorities.

Read more: 7 charged with murder for 2019 killings of Hamilton man, Brantford couple

“This is not a game, this is very serious,” Sanchuk said in a Periscope post.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

OPP have been looking for surveillance video and asking anyone who observed suspicious behaviour near the Port Dover address to reach out.

“The good news is no serious injuries reported as a result of this incident,” Sanchuk said.

“I’m asking anyone that may have information to have the courage to contact us.”

Sanchuk says the suspect has been described as a tall man with a thin build, wearing a dark ball cap and backpack. He fled from the scene on a bicycle in an unknown direction.

Click to play video: 'OPP investigating video of man joking about London, Ont. attack' OPP investigating video of man joking about London, Ont. attack
OPP investigating video of man joking about London, Ont. attack – Jun 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagFireworks tagNorfolk County tagPort Dover tagEd Sanchuk tagnorfolk county news tagmishcief tagSt. Andrew Street tagfire in port dover tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers