Waterloo Regional Police recover $500K worth of missing figure skates in Scarborough

Waterloo Regional Police say a truckload of stolen figure skates was recovered on Tuesday at a storage unit in Scarborough.
Police say a tractor-trailer initially went missing from a business on Thompson Drive in Cambridge.
A month later, the trailer was discovered out of region, emptied of its contents
On Tuesday, police conducted a warranted search of the storage unit, where they found nearly $500,000 worth of stolen figure skates.
Police have since returned the missing merchandise to its rightful owner.
