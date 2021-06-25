Waterloo Regional Police recover $500K worth of missing figure skates in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a truckload of stolen figure skates was recovered on Tuesday at a storage unit in Scarborough.

Police say a tractor-trailer initially went missing from a business on Thompson Drive in Cambridge.

A month later, the trailer was discovered out of region, emptied of its contents

On Tuesday, police conducted a warranted search of the storage unit, where they found nearly $500,000 worth of stolen figure skates.

Police have since returned the missing merchandise to its rightful owner.

