Driver killed after pickup truck collides with gravel truck in Grande Prairie: RCMP

A 26-year-old man has died after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a gravel truck in Grande Prairie early Thursday morning.

The RCMP said officers responded to the crash on 108 Street just south of 68 Avenue at about 6:30 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation indicated a pickup was travelling southbound, had passed another southbound vehicle and collided with a northbound gravel truck,” police said in a news release.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the gravel truck was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there were no passengers in either vehicle.

While an investigation into what happened is ongoing, the RCMP provided an update shortly after 6 p.m. to say that 108 Street had been fully reopened.

