Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

CN Tower to be lit orange on Canada Day in solidarity with Indigenous communities

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 7:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada Day a time for ‘reflection’ following Kamloops residential school discovery, ministers say' Canada Day a time for ‘reflection’ following Kamloops residential school discovery, ministers say
WATCH ABOVE: Canada Day a time for ‘reflection’ following Kamloops residential school discovery, ministers say

The CN Tower will be lit orange on Canada Day in solidarity with Indigenous communities across the country.

The tower was previously lit orange on on June 3 after the discovery of 215 unmarked burial sites at a residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Read more: Estimated 751 unmarked graves found at former Saskatchewan residential school

On Thursday, it was announced that an estimated 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of the Marieval residential school in Saskatchewan.

The recent discoveries have led to calls by some to use July 1, Canada Day, as a time to reflect on history of residential schools in the country.

Some municipalities have decided to cancel Canada Day celebrations altogether this year.

— With files from Kelly Skjerven

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

Click to play video: 'Some New Brunswick communities cancelling Canada Day festivities' Some New Brunswick communities cancelling Canada Day festivities
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
