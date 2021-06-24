CN Tower to be lit orange on Canada Day in solidarity with Indigenous communities

The CN Tower will be lit orange on Canada Day in solidarity with Indigenous communities across the country.
The tower was previously lit orange on on June 3 after the discovery of 215 unmarked burial sites at a residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
On Thursday, it was announced that an estimated 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of the Marieval residential school in Saskatchewan.
The recent discoveries have led to calls by some to use July 1, Canada Day, as a time to reflect on history of residential schools in the country.
Some municipalities have decided to cancel Canada Day celebrations altogether this year.
— With files from Kelly Skjerven
The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.
