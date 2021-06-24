Menu

Crime

3 more sexual assault charges laid against 60-year-old Ottawa man: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 4:24 pm
Ottawa police said they were taking the 'extra step' of releasing a photo of the accused in a recent investigation by the human trafficking unit. View image in full screen
Ottawa police said they were taking the 'extra step' of releasing a photo of the accused in a recent investigation by the human trafficking unit. Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa police have laid additional charges against a 60-year-old Ottawa man in connection with an historic sexual assault investigation.

Investigators with the human trafficking unit said they have added three counts of sexual assault to the list of charges against Jody Royer.

Police said Thursday that three additional survivors came forward after they first announced the investigation in May looking into incidents dating back as far as 2014.

The women who came forward in the past month disclosed incidents that occurred between January 2013 and January 2018, police said.

Read more: Ottawa police investigate two-decade-old child sex offences reported at piano teacher’s home

The suspect has been held in custody and has a court appearance scheduled for Friday, police said.

The investigators believe there could be other victims but say they will respect individual wishes whether or not to pursue legal action.

Royer has been known to use online aliases including “Jay D,” “Craig B” and “Craig Booth,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the human trafficking unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168. Anonymous tips can be sent via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'B.C. doctor charged with child sex crimes declines comment after being released from police custody' B.C. doctor charged with child sex crimes declines comment after being released from police custody
B.C. doctor charged with child sex crimes declines comment after being released from police custody – Jun 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa crime tagOttawa sex offences tagOttawa sex assault tagOttawa Human Trafficking tagOttawa sex crimes tag

