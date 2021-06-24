3 more sexual assault charges laid against 60-year-old Ottawa man: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have laid additional charges against a 60-year-old Ottawa man in connection with an historic sexual assault investigation.

Investigators with the human trafficking unit said they have added three counts of sexual assault to the list of charges against Jody Royer.

Police said Thursday that three additional survivors came forward after they first announced the investigation in May looking into incidents dating back as far as 2014.

The women who came forward in the past month disclosed incidents that occurred between January 2013 and January 2018, police said.

The suspect has been held in custody and has a court appearance scheduled for Friday, police said.

The investigators believe there could be other victims but say they will respect individual wishes whether or not to pursue legal action.

Royer has been known to use online aliases including “Jay D,” “Craig B” and “Craig Booth,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the human trafficking unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168. Anonymous tips can be sent via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

