Ottawa police human trafficking unit charges 60-year-old man with sex assault

The Ottawa Police Service’s human trafficking unit said Friday it has charged a 60-year-old man following an investigation into separate incidents involving two women dating back to 2014 and 2019.

Police said Jody Royer is facing two counts of sexual assault as well as charges for administering a noxious substance, forcible confinement and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He appeared in court on Thursday, police said.

The human trafficking unit believes there could be other victims and is taking the “extra step” of releasing a picture of the accused.

Investigators said the man had been using online profiles with the names “Craig B” and “Craig Booth.”

“The historic nature of this ongoing investigation suggest that more crimes may have been committed. We urge survivors of such violent acts against women to come forward to police with the knowledge that our human trafficking team has significant resources to support and enable them to break their silence. You’re not alone, we will support you,” OPS Sgt. Damien Laflamme said in a statement.

Police said they would respect victims’ wishes if they opt not to pursue the matter through the courts, but said reporting the incidents is “key” for investigators to identify crime trends and suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext 5005 or 1-800-292-1168.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

