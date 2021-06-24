Canadian bands Headstones, The Tea Party, Sloan, Moist to rock Peterborough Memorial Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Memorial Centre will be rocking this November with some of the most established Canadian rock and punk bands.

The cross-Canada Saints And Sinners Tour will kick off in November featuring rock bands The Tea Party, Moist , Sloan and Headstones.

The 15-stop tour includes the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Nov. 21.

Tickets for the Peterborough show go on sale Monday, June 28 at 10 a.m. online at www.memorialcentre.ca or by phone at 705-743-3561. The exclusive pre-sale for PMC Scoop members happens Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, June 27 at 10 p.m. and is only available online. Tickets start at $49.50 plus fees.

Story continues below advertisement

The artists’ lineup has more than a dozen gold and platinum-certified albums and a number of top hit songs.

“Every night will be a new experience for fans with a rotating surprise lineup for each show and each band could not be more excited about hitting the road on this amazing tour,” organizers stated Thursday.

“Canada! Are you ready for some maximum rock ‘n’ roll?” asked Jeff Martin of The Tea Party in a release. “All the bands have been talking and we cannot wait to see our fans for a kick-ass night of rock! Our legendary buddies Sloan are now onboard and we are excited to get out and make some long-overdue noise with you all.”

🚨BREAKING! The Saints & Sinners Tour w @theheadstones, Moist, @Sloanmusic & @theteapartyband live & inside the PMC Nov 21! Tickets start at just $49.50 (plus fees) and go on-sale June 28 at 10am at https://t.co/max5ha5nSH. PMC SCOOP pre-sale begins June 26 at 10am! #PMCRocks pic.twitter.com/AuYBTipjz4 — Peterborough Memorial Centre (@PtboMemCentre) June 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The “Saints and Sinners Tour” is partnering with the Unison Benevolent Fund and the PLUS1 campaign with $1 from each ticket sold going towards relief programs, financial assistance and mental health counselling within the Canadian music community.