Health

Drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Crossroads Community Association on June 29

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 1:24 pm
FILE: a COVID-19 vaccination clinic sign. View image in full screen
FILE: a COVID-19 vaccination clinic sign. Global News

A drop-in immunization clinic offering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the public will open at the Crossroads Community Association in northeast Calgary on Tuesday.

The hall, located at 1803 – 14 Ave. N.E., will be open from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on June 29.

No appointments are necessary to be immunized.

Alberta Health Services said 300 doses of mRNA vaccine will be available to those who visit the pop-up clinic.

Those attending either clinic are asked to bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one, along with photo ID.

Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer.

