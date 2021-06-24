Drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Crossroads Community Association on June 29

A drop-in immunization clinic offering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the public will open at the Crossroads Community Association in northeast Calgary on Tuesday.
The hall, located at 1803 – 14 Ave. N.E., will be open from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on June 29.
No appointments are necessary to be immunized.
Alberta Health Services said 300 doses of mRNA vaccine will be available to those who visit the pop-up clinic.
Those attending either clinic are asked to bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one, along with photo ID.
Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer.
