Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

COVID-19: Manitoba premier to discuss supports for business

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 11:17 am
Click to play video: ''
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister discusses business supports.

Manitoba’s premier is expected to discuss supports for businesses during COVID-19 Thursday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 10:30 a.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Read more: Restaurants, bars to open, gathering sizes to increase this weekend under Manitoba reopening plan

Current COVID-19 health restrictions have closed some businesses and forced others to restrict capacity for weeks.

The province announced a loosening of those restrictions Wednesday, which starting Saturday, will see restaurants and bars allowed to open, limited to 25 per cent capacity indoors and 50 per cent on patios.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces move to 1st step of COVID-19 reopening 1 week ahead of schedule' Manitoba announces move to 1st step of COVID-19 reopening 1 week ahead of schedule
Manitoba announces move to 1st step of COVID-19 reopening 1 week ahead of schedule

Hair salons, gyms and indoor sports can resume operating, but with capacity restrictions. Hair and nail salons, as well as barber shops, will be available by appointment only.

Story continues below advertisement

Outdoor gatherings on private property will be capped at 10 people and groups in public areas will be limited to 25.

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba reopens bridge grant program for seasonal businesses, new applicants

There was no word from the premier’s office on exactly what he plans to announce Thursday.

Earlier in the week the province announced it is reopening a business grant program meant to support businesses through COVID-19 public health orders and closures.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba reopens bridge grant program for seasonal businesses, new applicants' Manitoba reopens bridge grant program for seasonal businesses, new applicants
Manitoba reopens bridge grant program for seasonal businesses, new applicants

Finance Minister Scott Fielding said an estimated $5 million would be available in new funding through the the Manitoba Bridge Grant program for seasonal businesses, new applicants and others affected by public health restrictions.

Trending Stories

First launched last November, the bridge grant program provides grants of up to $5,000 to businesses and organizations affected by COVID-19 closures. The program has previously  been expanded four times.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Three deaths, 122 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday

The latest round of funding will only be available to businesses that have not previously applied for the grant, such as new and seasonal businesses that were not operating as of the original Nov. 10, 2020, program deadline, Fielding said.

Eligible storefront businesses will receive $5,000 and home-based businesses will get up to $5,000 based on 10 per cent of their most recent calendar-year revenues.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers