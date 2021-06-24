COVID-19: Manitoba premier to discuss supports for business

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is expected to discuss supports for businesses during COVID-19 Thursday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 10:30 a.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Current COVID-19 health restrictions have closed some businesses and forced others to restrict capacity for weeks.

The province announced a loosening of those restrictions Wednesday, which starting Saturday, will see restaurants and bars allowed to open, limited to 25 per cent capacity indoors and 50 per cent on patios.

Hair salons, gyms and indoor sports can resume operating, but with capacity restrictions. Hair and nail salons, as well as barber shops, will be available by appointment only.

Outdoor gatherings on private property will be capped at 10 people and groups in public areas will be limited to 25.

There was no word from the premier’s office on exactly what he plans to announce Thursday.

Earlier in the week the province announced it is reopening a business grant program meant to support businesses through COVID-19 public health orders and closures.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding said an estimated $5 million would be available in new funding through the the Manitoba Bridge Grant program for seasonal businesses, new applicants and others affected by public health restrictions.

First launched last November, the bridge grant program provides grants of up to $5,000 to businesses and organizations affected by COVID-19 closures. The program has previously been expanded four times.

The latest round of funding will only be available to businesses that have not previously applied for the grant, such as new and seasonal businesses that were not operating as of the original Nov. 10, 2020, program deadline, Fielding said.

Eligible storefront businesses will receive $5,000 and home-based businesses will get up to $5,000 based on 10 per cent of their most recent calendar-year revenues.

–With files from The Canadian Press

