Three deaths, 122 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s daily count of COVID-19 cases has risen to more than 100 for the first time in days, with 122 net-new cases reported by the province Wednesday afternoon.

Public health officials said three more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, all from the Alpha variant — two men in their 60s and one in his 70s.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 7.1 per cent provincially and 6.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

Wednesday’s data shows 64 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, 22 in the Northern region, 16 in Southern Health-Santé Sud, 12 in Interlake-Eastern, and nine in the Prairie Mountain health region.

Manitoba is currently facing 1,768 active cases, with 52,668 people who have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

1:10 Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers headed in ‘good direction:’ Dr. Atwal Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers headed in ‘good direction:’ Dr. Atwal – Jun 11, 2021