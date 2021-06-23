Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Three deaths, 122 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 2:26 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s daily count of COVID-19 cases has risen to more than 100 for the first time in days, with 122 net-new cases reported by the province Wednesday afternoon.

Public health officials said three more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, all from the Alpha variant — two men in their 60s and one in his 70s.

Read more: Restaurants, bars to open, gathering sizes to increase this weekend under Manitoba reopening plan

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 7.1 per cent provincially and 6.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

Wednesday’s data shows 64 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, 22 in the Northern region, 16 in Southern Health-Santé Sud, 12 in Interlake-Eastern, and nine in the Prairie Mountain health region.

Manitoba is currently facing 1,768 active cases, with 52,668 people who have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers headed in ‘good direction:’ Dr. Atwal' Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers headed in ‘good direction:’ Dr. Atwal
Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers headed in ‘good direction:’ Dr. Atwal – Jun 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus update tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCOVID-19 deaths tagcovid cases tagNew Cases tagCovid Deaths tagManitoba cases tagAlpha Variant tagcovid-related deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers