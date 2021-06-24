7 charged with murder for 2019 killings of Hamilton man, Brantford couple

Send this page to someone via email

Seven Ontario men are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with two July 2019 murders, one involving a Hamilton man and another a Brantford couple.

The charges were revealed in a press conference at Brantford police headquarters on Thursday in connection to a joint investigation with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) into the murders of 22-year-old Coby Carter, 64-year-old Larry Reynolds and 62-year-old Lynn VanEvery.

Read more: Brantford police say Hamilton man the victim in fatal shooting on Colborne Street

The murders happened within 10 days of each other in July of 2019 at locations just three kilometres apart in Brantford’s city centre.

Carter was shot at an address in the 100 block of Colborne Street West around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, July 7, while Reynolds and VanEvery were killed at a home on Park Road South near the base of the Wayne Gretzky Parkway just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 18.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP confirm that the shootings were not random and that Reynolds and VanEvery were not the intended targets in that shooting.

During Thursday’s presser, OPP detective inspector Randy Gaynor did not reveal any connection between the two murders but did say the investigation fell under the same “umbrella” in terms of resources since they were just days apart.

“So for investigative resources and physical resources, it was investigated as one project, ‘Project Grantham’ to streamline the investigations,” Gaynor said.

A 24-year-old from Hamilton is the only one who’s been charged with first-degree murder in Carter’s death.

Four men in their 20s from Toronto are each facing two charges of first-degree murder for the killing of Reynolds and VanEvery.

Story continues below advertisement

Also charged in the couple’s murder are two men in their 30s – one from Brantford and the other from a Brant County address.

All are in police custody and expected to face justice at a later date.