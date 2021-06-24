Portion of downtown Kitchener closed after gas line breaks: police

Send this page to someone via email

A number of roads have been closed in downtown Kitchener as a result of a gas line break, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that the intersections of Queen and Duke streets, Weber and Queen streets, Duke and Scott streets, Weber and Scott streets, King and Frederick streets, and Weber and Frederick streets have all been closed.

Police say that gas lines in the area have been shut off.

They are asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.

Police did not provide a timeline as to when the intersections would reopen.

