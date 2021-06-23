Menu

Crime

Charges laid in Winnipeg cemetery homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 11:07 pm
Police investigate a crime scene at Thompson in the Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. View image in full screen
Police investigate a crime scene at Thompson in the Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Global News

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting at a McGillivray Boulevard cemetery earlier this year.

On April 16, 21-year-old Hayder Hassan was shot at the Thompson in the Park Funeral Home and Cemetery and later died in hospital.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police looking for dash-cam footage to help them in cemetery homicide investigation

On Tuesday, police attended Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and arrested 24-year-old Abdullahi Jemal Hamed on the strength of a warrant.

He is being charged with second-degree murder and with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and remains in custody.

Trending Stories

The homicide unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

