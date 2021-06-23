Charges laid in Winnipeg cemetery homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting at a McGillivray Boulevard cemetery earlier this year.

On April 16, 21-year-old Hayder Hassan was shot at the Thompson in the Park Funeral Home and Cemetery and later died in hospital.

On Tuesday, police attended Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and arrested 24-year-old Abdullahi Jemal Hamed on the strength of a warrant.

He is being charged with second-degree murder and with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and remains in custody.

The homicide unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

