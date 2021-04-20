Winnipeg police looking for dash-cam footage to help them in cemetery homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are calling on the public for help in the investigation of a homicide at a local cemetery.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Hayder Hassan, 21, was shot at the Thompson in the Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on McGillivray Boulevard and later died in hospital.

READ MORE: Homicide at Winnipeg cemetery

Police are now asking anyone who was driving on McGillivray between 5-5:30 p.m. on Friday and have dash-cam footage to contact the WPS Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.

The homicide was Winnipeg’s sixth of 2021.

Advertisement