Crime

Winnipeg police looking for dash-cam footage to help them in cemetery homicide investigation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 12:01 am
Winnipeg Police on scene at a local cemetery Saturday investigating what is now known to be a homicide. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police on scene at a local cemetery Saturday investigating what is now known to be a homicide. Global News

Winnipeg police are calling on the public for help in the investigation of a homicide at a local cemetery.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Hayder Hassan, 21, was shot at the Thompson in the Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on McGillivray Boulevard and later died in hospital.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Homicide at Winnipeg cemetery

Police are now asking anyone who was driving on McGillivray between 5-5:30 p.m. on Friday and have dash-cam footage to contact the WPS Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.

The homicide was Winnipeg’s sixth of 2021.

 

