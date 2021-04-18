Homicide at Winnipeg cemetery: Police

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) are investigating a homicide at Thompson in the Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Police were called to scene on McGillivray Boulevard around 5:10 p.m. on Friday for reports of gun shots being fired and remained on scene Saturday.

One man was shot and died in hospital.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Hayder Hassan from Winnipeg.

Police say members of the homicide unit are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

