Homicide at Winnipeg cemetery: Police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) are investigating a homicide at Thompson in the Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Police were called to scene on McGillivray Boulevard around 5:10 p.m. on Friday for reports of gun shots being fired and remained on scene Saturday.
One man was shot and died in hospital.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Hayder Hassan from Winnipeg.
Police say members of the homicide unit are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
