3 women targeted for attempted kidnapping say Winnipeg police

A woman screaming sparked the first of three calls about kidnapping attempts on Saturday, say Winnipeg police.

Saturday evening, a caller said they heard yelling and saw two males dragging a woman into a white SUV on the 100 block of Clarke Street at about 10 p.m. Police said they are unsure of the woman’s identity or whereabouts.

Shortly after, a woman in her 40s reported two males pulled her into a vehicle and assaulted her near Portage Avenue and Arlington Street. She said she was able to get away with minor injuries.

The final call came just before midnight stating the caller saw two males assaulting a female near Alexander Avenue and Gunnel Street.

Police found the woman and she was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police said the woman was uncooperative and didn’t want police assistance.

Anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.

