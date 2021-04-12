Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 women targeted for attempted kidnapping say Winnipeg police

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 2:37 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A woman screaming sparked the first of three calls about kidnapping attempts on Saturday, say Winnipeg police.

Saturday evening, a caller said they heard yelling and saw two males dragging a woman into a white SUV on the 100 block of Clarke Street at about 10 p.m. Police said they are unsure of the woman’s identity or whereabouts.

Shortly after, a woman in her 40s reported two males pulled her into a vehicle and assaulted her near Portage Avenue and Arlington Street. She said she was able to get away with minor injuries.

Read more: Winnipeg man, 84, charged with attempted abduction of girl walking to school

The final call came just before midnight stating the caller saw two males assaulting a female near Alexander Avenue and Gunnel Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police found the woman and she was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police said the woman was uncooperative and didn’t want police assistance.

Anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor' RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor
RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor – Jun 24, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeAssaultWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceKidnappingWinnipeg kidnappingKidnapping Attempts

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers