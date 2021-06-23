Strathroy, Ont. woman charged with manslaughter in investigation of infant’s 2015 death

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in a five-year investigation into the October, 2015, death of a 15-month-old baby in Strathroy, Ont.

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police and Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday that 42-year-old Meggin Van Hoof of Strathroy was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 15-month-old Nathaniel McLellan.

A five-part series by the Toronto Star into the case said Van Hoof had been caring for McLellan at a home daycare she operated.

The story says McLellan’s mom got a call from Van Hoof while at work that there was something wrong with her baby. When she went to go pick up Nathaniel, she realized she had to immediately take him to the hospital.

Police have released few details on the case.

OPP say the accused was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in London Wednesday, but there are no other details on whether she was released.

The investigation into the death was a joint effort between the Strathroy-Caradoc Police and various OPP unites in cooperation with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

OPP are asking any person with information regarding this investigation to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).