Water conservation: Okanagan residents challenged to ‘make water work’

Send this page to someone via email

One look at Okanagan Lake and it’s easy to see what some people might think: The valley has all the water it could ever need.

According to the Okanagan Basin Water Board, nothing could be further from the truth.

“The Okanagan is Canada’s most water-stressed region,” OBWB communications director Corrine Jackson told Global News.

That may come as a surprise — that the Okanagan is water-stressed despite being blessed with some incredibly big lakes.

READ MORE: Driest spring on record fuels forest fire concern in the Central Okanagan

“We have less water available per person in the Okanagan. At the same time, we use two times more than the average Canadian,” said Jackson.

Now with the driest spring on record this year, and temperatures set to scorch the valley this week in the low 40s, Okanagan residents are being reminded of the importance of conserving water.

Story continues below advertisement

The OBWB is asking people to visit MakeWaterWork.ca and take the pledge to make water work more effectively.

Global Okanagan viewers may already be familiar with the Make Water Work campaign, as it’s an ongoing public service announcement.

2:25 Okanagan braces for severe drought Okanagan braces for severe drought – Jun 8, 2021

At the heart of the water-wise campaign is a simple pledge:

Water lawn between dusk and dawn.

Water plants, not pavement.

Never mow low. Let it grow.

Choose plants suitable to our dry climate.

Tune-up my irrigation.

Aerate my lawn and top dress with compost.

1:48 Okanagan region experiencing moderate drought, Environment Canada says Okanagan region experiencing moderate drought, Environment Canada says – May 12, 2021

To help get the word out this week, several Okanagan mayors kicked off the 11th year of the campaign by taking the pledge themselves and challenging valley residents to do the same.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many people say to me: ‘We have a huge lake out there; why should be conserver water?’ But we need to protect the water that we have in this drought situation,” said Osoyoos mayor Sue McKortoff.

As chair of the OBWB, McKortoff worries about the supply of water for crops, fish and firefighting this summer.

“We don’t need to have perfectly sculpted lawns. We need to be aware of what are the most important uses for our water right now,” McKortoff said.

To find out more on how you can make water work, visit this webpage and take the pledge and save water.

5:03 Learn ways to conserve fresh water on World Water Day Learn ways to conserve fresh water on World Water Day – Mar 22, 2021