3 Guelph teens receive Junior Citizen Award for helping child

Three Guelph teenagers have received the police service’s annual Junior Citizen Award for helping a child last summer.

The award is given to a resident (residents in this case) under the age of 18 who assists the police in keeping Guelph safe.

This year, Christopher Bangart, Simon Slade and Bill Nguyen have been chosen for helping get a young boy home to his parents.

Police said on a hot summer day in 2020, the three high schoolers were playing at a school when the younger boy, who appeared to be in distress, caught their attention.

“The boy, who appeared to be around 10-years-old, seemed shy with the teens and would not provide much information on what led him to the school and his current condition, but did tell them he was very thirsty,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The boys then walked the younger lad to a local variety store to get him water. They then flagged down an adult to ask for help.

Officers were called and the young boy was safely returned home to his parents.

Police said what started out as a normal hangout for the three teens led to them getting involved in something bigger than them.

“The teens could have easily spotted the boy and chose not to get involved. In fact, many teenagers might not have even noticed that the boy needed help in the first place,” police said.

“Christopher, Simon and Bill made a decision to get involved and got the boy water and the assistance he needed. Had they not taken action, it is likely many more resources would have been needed to locate the boy and get him safely home.”

The service added that the three friends are shining examples of what community can do when it comes together.

“They say it takes a community to raise a child. It also takes engaged citizens to assist the police in making its community strong and safe,” police said.

The boys received their award in a private presentation.

GPA happy to support this initiative! Another example of how important relationships between our youth and the Police make our community safer. @GuelphPolice @PoliceAssocON @ugdsb @WellingtonCath https://t.co/9iODfAMqmC — Matt Jotham (@gpapres) June 23, 2021